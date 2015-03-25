Alleged University Shooter Was Suspect in Harvard Professor Bomb Attempt

An Alabama professor accused of shooting six colleagues was a suspect in the attempted mail bombing of a Harvard Medical School professor in December of 1993, the Boston Globe reported.

Amy Bishop and her husband James Anderson were questioned by authorities after a package with two bombs was sent to Dr. Paul Rosenberg, the newspaper reported.

When Rosenberg saw the long, thin package had wires and a cylinder inside, he and his wife called police and ran from their Newton, Mass. home Dec. 19, 1993, the Globe reported.

Two 6-inch pipe bombs connected to two nine-volt batteries were found in the package.

The new information comes a day after information surfaced that Bishop killed her brother. The 1986 shooting was ruled accidental and no charges were filed against her.

Bishop, who has four children, was arrested soon after the violent Friday shooting at the University of Alabama and charged with capital murder. Other charges are pending. Her husband was detained and questioned by police but has not been charged.

Three of her colleagues were killed in shooting, and a 9 mm handgun was found in the bathroom of the building where the shootings occurred.

Bishop, a rare woman suspected of a workplace shooting, had just months left teaching at school in Huntsville because she was denied tenure.

Several months after a federal investigation into the Harvard medical professor's attempted bombing a prime suspect was identified, but never named.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Globe Sunday the suspect was Bishop, and her husband.

At the time, Bishop was a Harvard doctoral student working at the same hospital as Rosenberg.

The official told the Globe Bishop was suspected because she was allegedly concerned she was going to be given a bad evaluation from the professor on her doctorate work.

Her house was searched and she and her husband were questioned, but the U.S. attorney's office in Boston never brought charges against the couple, the Globe reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

