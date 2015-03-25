Airlines Add $10 Surcharge for Busiest Travel Days

Travelers looking to fly on the busiest days of the year will see new sky-high prices on airfare, after multiple airlines decided to add a new $10 surcharge for popular travel dates this winter.

American Airlines first created the surcharge for domestic flights for the Sunday following Thanksgiving and the weekend of Jan. 2-3-, the dates during which many Americans will be returning home from Christmas and New Year's trips.

United Airlines and Delta followed American Airlines, announcing they would impose the same surcharge, BusinessWeek reported.

JetBlue, Continental, Southwest, Alaska Airlines and AirTran have not announced that they will match the $10 fee for their tickets.

“Passengers already pay more to fly on certain days – typically, cheaper airfares are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays – but American and United have now upped the ante, by determining that certain peak travel days are worth an additional passenger-paid ‘premium,’” Graeme Wallace of Farecompare.com was quoted by BusinessWeek.

While the fee is unwelcome news for the millions of Americans who will be traveling during the winter holidays, it is a sign that airlines expect more people to travel this year than last year.