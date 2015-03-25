Air Force Colonel Accused of Anti-Bush Vandalism

An Air Force Reserve colonel could face criminal charges for allegedly vandalizing cars at Denver International Airport bearing pro-Bush bumper stickers.

Lt. Col. Alexis Fecteau, director of operations for reserve forces at the National Security Space Institute (search) in Colorado Springs, is believed responsible for defacing at least 10 parked vehicles between December and June, police spokesman Sonny Jackson said Tuesday.

A bait car left by a police detective was also defaced and the detective tracked down Fecteau, who turned himself in Friday. He was released on bond.

A message left for a man of the same name in Colorado Springs wasn't immediately returned.

Jackson said Fecteau is suspected of blacking out the Bush bumper stickers and then spray painting an expletive and the president's name on the vehicles.

Fecteau supervises 11 full-time and 30 part-time reservists at the institute, which is part of the Space Warfare Center (search) at Schriever Air Force Base (search), said base spokesman Staff Sgt. Donald Branum.

The bait vehicle was equipped with a camera that captured an image of the suspect and his car. Then a detective was able to find footage from a camera monitoring cars leaving the parking lot and traced Fecteau using the car's license plate, Jackson said.

Police have referred the case to prosecutors, who are considering filing criminal charges, he said.