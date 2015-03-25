After 'Law & Order' Dennis Farina Lands 'Grand' Movie

It didn't take Dennis Farina long to nab a new role after leaving "Law & Order" last month.

Farina is set to join the ensemble cast of "The Grand," which includes Woody Harrelson, Cheryl Hines, Ray Romano and Jason Alexander, spokeswoman Lori De Waal announced Thursday. The film, set against a poker tournament in Las Vegas, begins shooting there in July, she said.

Farina has divided his time between the big and small screen throughout his career.

His film credits include "Saving Private Ryan," "Snatch" and "Get Shorty." His TV credits include "Empire Falls," "Crime Story," "Miami Vice" and his recent stint as dapper detective Joe Fontana on NBC's "Law & Order."