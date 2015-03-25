Actress Minnie Driver Says She's Pregnant

Minnie Driver says she's got the bump.

The 38-year-old actress and singer confirmed she's pregnant with her first child during an appearance Thursday night on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Leno joked that she appeared to have gained weight.

"Are you calling me fat? You've noticed my tummy, haven't you?" Driver said.

"Are you pregnant?" Leno replied.

"Yes, I am," she said.

Driver said she loves being pregnant but also is frequently sick.

"I don't know why they call it morning sickness," she said. "I am sick morning, noon and night, but it's a fair trade-off."

Driver, who is unmarried, did not reveal the father. In the past, she has been romantically linked with actors such as Matt Damon and Josh Brolin, magician Criss Angel and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A call to Driver's publicists seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday.

Driver is on the F/X cable TV series "The Riches."