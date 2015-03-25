ABC Producer Does Not See What Others See

And now the most compelling two minutes in television, the latest from the wartime grapevine:

View From CBS, View From NBC, View From NYT And the View From ABC

On CBS last night, embedded correspondent Jim Axelrod described the scene as U.S. forces rolled toward the Baghdad airport, "Look at how they were met, men, women and children smiling and waving." On NBC News, correspondent Dana Lewis in Najaf said, "For the most part, American troops have been warmly welcomed." Later on NBC, Dexter Filkins of The New York Times, spoke of a "really warm reception by just about every Iraqi that we passed." But ABC's Ted Koppel, with the Army's 3d Infantry, reported only when it comes to Iraqi reaction, the man who produces ABC's World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Paul Slavin, apparently sees no difference between Saddam Hussein's forces, including those the United States calls death squads, and American forces. He told The New York Times, "I am as wary of pro-Saddam sentiment as I am of pro-United States sentiment." He added, "If I had a bunch of Fedayeen and Republican Guard around me, I'd say, 'Yeah Saddam.' But If I had a bunch of American soldiers around me, I'd say, 'Yeah America.'"

Categorically in the Majority

Support for the war in Iraq continues to be a sentiment of the majority in all groups of Americans -- all but two: liberals and blacks. A new Gallup Poll out today shows that when divided by gender, age, education, income, party affiliation or geographical location, a majority in all groups supports the war. But when divided by specific political ideology or race, only 44 percent of liberals support the war and just 29 percent of blacks do. This is a change from the last Gulf War, when in 1991 72 percent of liberals and 59 percent of blacks supported the war. There was no indication from the poll as to why the difference.

Admitting an Error

Remember that correction we told you about last night, where The New York Times admitted that U.S. General William Wallace, who's leading five corps in Iraq, did not say the enemy we're fighting is different from the one we war-gamed against? What he said was that the enemy is "a bit different from the one we war-gamed against." Well, that quote actually first appeared in the Washington Post, which as of today, had made no attempt to correct it.