Abbas Appoints Finance Minister as New Prime Minister

A new Palestinian government will be sworn in Friday, to replace the Hamas-Fatah coalition dismantled by President Mahmoud Abbas following the military takeover of Gaza by the Islamic militants.

Abbas' office said the ceremony would be held at 7 p.m. (1600 gmt). Earlier, Abbas named independent Finance Minister Salam Fayyad as the new prime minister, to replace Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas.

Fayyad, who is well-respected by the international community, is expected to choose the members of the new Cabinet in coming hours, said an Abbas aide. Many of the new ministers are expected to be independents, he said.