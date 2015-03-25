84 Sick Cadets at Air Force Academy Tested for Swine Flu

The Air Force Academy says 84 cadets with flu-like symptoms have been isolated are being tested for swine flu.

Academy spokeswoman Capt. Corinna Jones told The Gazette in Colorado Springs Thursday that most of the cadets are "doolies", members of the incoming freshman class who began training June 25. She said the cadets under isolation in a dormitory began coughing and showing other upper respiratory symptoms over the past two days.

The academy has contacted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Air Force Surgeon General's office.

Jones says tests have been sent to a laboratory in San Antonio for analysis, and results are expected within 24 hours.