6.2 Earthquake Rocks Northern Chile

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck northern Chile early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit struck at about 4:23 Thursday morning, local time, with its epicenter about 70 kilometers (45 miles) north of the northern city of Antofagasta and 1,155 kilometers (720 miles) north of the capital, Santiago, the USGS said.

The quake was centered in roughly the same region where a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit last month, killing at least two people and damaging thousands of houses. Several aftershocks were reported in the days following, many with a magnitude of over 5.

The depth of the latest quake was 58 kilometers (36 miles).

It was not immediately clear if it caused any damage or injuries in this sparsely populated region.