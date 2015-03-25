43 Somalis Rescued at Sea Are Handed Over to U.N.

The EU Naval Force says it has handed over 43 Somalis abandoned at sea by their human smugglers to the United Nations refugee agency in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

The EU force says a ship from the Netherlands rescued the castaways on Oct. 24 in the Gulf of Aden after the skiff they were traveling in broke down. The warship was on patrol in the region for pirates and took the castaways on board after finding them adrift.

The U.N. agency will help the Somalis determine international protections.

International navies have increased patrols off East Africa as attacks by Somali pirates increase.