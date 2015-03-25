4 Injured When Plane From Oklahoma Crashes in Texas

Authorities say four men are being treated at Texas hospitals after a twin-engine airplane that took off from Oklahoma crashed in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft King Air went down about 2:45 p.m. about 20 miles northwest of Forth Worth.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane had taken off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City and was bound for Fort Worth's Meacham Airport before its pilot reported engine failure. Lunsford says the pilot was in contact with air traffic controllers before the crash.

Wise County Sheriff's spokesman Johnny Britton says the four passengers range in age from 64 to 84 and were transported to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition and the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.