3-Year-Old Calls 911 When Grandmother Has Seizure

A 3-year-old New Jersey boy called 911 when his grandmother had a seizure, something his mother says he learned to do just days before.

Jaden Bolli was at his grandmother Patricia Bolli's home in Maple Shade on Jan. 22.

When the 54-year-old woman went to get out some puzzles, she had a seizure.

The boy found a phone and dialed 911 for help, calmly describing what happened.

Burlington County 911 Coordinator Monica Gavio says the call was very unusual. Usually, when a child that age dials 911 she says, it's an accident.

But Gavio says it shows that young children can be taught how to get help in an emergency.