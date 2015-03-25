3 Men Accused of Helping Washington Cops Killer Ordered Held

Three men accused of helping Maurice Clemmons get away after four Lakewood police officers were shot to death Sunday have appeared before a Pierce County Superior Court judge.

Eddie Davis and Douglas Davis both pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Judge Bryan Chushcoff set bail for Eddie Davis at $700,000 and bail for Douglas Davis at $500,000.

Clemmons' half brother, Rickey Hinton, has not been charged yet, but has been booked into jail for investigation of rendering criminal assistance. Chushcoff set his bail at $2 million.

Clemmons was killed early Tuesday by a Seattle police officer.