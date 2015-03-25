3 Accused of Tree-Sitting Protest Against Berkeley Stadium Face Jail Time

Three of the people accused of involvement in a tree-sitting protest against a sports training center at the University of California, Berkeley are facing jail time.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Marshall Whitley sentenced Kingman Lim, Zachary RunningWolf Brown and Michael Schuck to five days in prison Monday and ordered them to pay an amount that has yet to be determined toward the university's attorney fees.

The judge sentenced six other people involved in the protest to 50 hours of community service each.

The nine people sentenced were accused of violating a court order intended to stop the protest.

The trees at the site of the protest have been removed and construction on the new $125 million training center is expected to begin soon.

