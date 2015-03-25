2 Small Children Believed Taken by Grandfather Found, Amber Alert Canceled

Police in Central Illinois say they've found two small children who they believed were taken by their grandfather.

Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Nariah Harris and 4-year-old Tyshawnn Harris Monday morning, several hours after issuing the alert.

The two were found safe, according to University of Illinois police.

The grandfather, 42-year-old Adell Johnson, was believed to be in a 2008 silver Ford Escape with the children, and investigators said he made comments leading them to believe they could be in danger.

The two were last seen late Sunday night in Urbana, Ill.