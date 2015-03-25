2 Dead After House Explodes in Louisiana

Two people are dead and at least three hospitalized following an explosion at a house in Colfax.

Killed were Mary E. Churchman, 89, and her son, Dave Churchman, 63, Grant Parish Sheriff's spokesman Preston Mosley said. Both lived at the scene of the blast, which occurred at 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Also at the house at the time of the blast, according to Mosley, were: Dave Churchman's wife, Sheila Churchman, 61, who was transported to an Alexandria hospital; Dave and Sheila Churchman's son, whose name was not released, who was transported to Shreveport; and the son's wife, who was transported to a hospital in Alexandria.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but neighbors reported "smelling an odor" around the house for the past few days, Mosley said, speculating it may have been a natural gas leak.