2 Charged in Starvation Death of 7-Year-Old Girl

A man and woman were charged with neglect Wednesday after police found a 7-year-old girl and her five siblings emaciated in a U.K. home.

Khyra Ishaq, 7, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after she and her siblings, three boys and two girls, were found living in squalid conditions Saturday. All six were found lying on mattresses and showing signs of emaciation, the London Times reported.

Police were called to the house after several neighbors reported seeing the children eating bread that had been left out for birds, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Angela Gordon, 33 and Junaid Abuhamza, 29, who are believed to be the Ishaq's mother and stepfather, were arrested and charged with neglect. Metal shutters covered the door and ground floor windows of the house at the center of the police investigation.

A neighbor said, "We knew they were going through some trouble about a year ago. Before that we used to see the children and they looked happy and normal, but after that we didn't see them."

Click here for more on this story from the Times of London.

Click here for more on this story from the Daily Mail.