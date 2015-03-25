17-Year-Old Mother Gives Birth After 20 Days of Labor

A 17-year-old mother gave birth to her first son five months prematurely after enduring labor for almost three weeks, The Telegraph reported.

Amy Buck from the county of Lancashire, England went into labor on May 4 and delivered her son Daniel 20 days later.

"At 19 weeks and five days I went into labor,” Buck said. “Until then there had been no other complications, I just felt a bit uncomfortable. But I thought it was natural. The nurses sent me home saying it was just my womb but I knew there was something wrong.”

Fifteen days later, Buck said the pain she felt was unbearable. She returned to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to learn that she had been fully in labor and had contracted an infection that was a risk to Daniel’s life. The doctors gave him a 15 percent chance of survival.

''I just thought the staff would know when somebody was in labor,” she said.

Soon after, Buck’s water broke and doctors were able to contain the infection.

Daniel was born weighing only 1 pound, 3 ounces. He spent more than five months in infant intensive care, where he had laser eye surgery and was treated for chronic lung disease.

''Thinking back now I don't know how it was possible for me to be in labor for the best part of 20 days and Daniel to survive despite being born so small," she said.

Daniel finally went home with his mother in October, and celebrated his first birthday last month.

"He's doing remarkably well. I started feeding him when he was four months old and he's been such a big eater since. Loves his food. Also crawls around a lot. He would drink way more milk than a normal baby," she said.

Patrick O'Brien, an obstetrician at London's University College Hospital, said it is questionable when Buck’s contractions actually began.

"What probably happened is that her waters partially broke very early in the pregnancy and an infection got into the womb. This caused her considerable pain and would have made her cervix dilate – just as if she was in labor,” he said.

O’Brien said the average labor time for a woman having her first child is about 12 to 48 hours.

Click here to read more from The Telegraph.