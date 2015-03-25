16 Patients May Have Hepatitis in Army Medical Center Needle Scare

Army officials say 16 patients exposed to a mismanaged insulin needle program at a military hospital in Texas have tested positive for either hepatitis B or C.

The patients at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center were among more than 2,000 diabetics who may have been exposed to blood-borne illnesses because multiple patients were given injections from the same insulin pen.

Officials at the Army hospital at Fort Bliss have said it's not clear if the patients contracted hepatitis from the injections that were performed from August 2007 to January 2009.

Fort Bliss is located at El Paso, Texas.