1 Dead, 3 Injured in New Hampshire Snowmobile Crashes

Officials say one man is dead and another is in critical condition following separate snowmobile crashes in which the operators were not wearing helmets.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say 43-year-old Leland Judd Jr., of Claremont died Sunday after he hit an embankment of a drainage ditch while riding in his home town.

Fish and Game officers say speed, weather and visibility may have played a role in the crash.

In a separate crash on Saturday in Langdon, officials say 36-year-old David R. Hamel was critically injured while crossing a drainage ditch. He remained in critical condition Monday at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

A mother and daughter suffered minor injuries in a third crash in Charlestown.