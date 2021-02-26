Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LeBron James, other sports figures should 'do what you're good at,' stay out of politics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the outspoken Swedish soccer star who currently plays in Serie A for AC Milan, was critical of LeBron James on Thursday for being political.

He was asked about basketball and the Los Angeles Lakers star in an interview for UEFA for Discovery+ in Sweden and said that he didn’t like when superstar athletes such as James get into politics.

"[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he's doing, but I don't like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time," he said. "Do what you're good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I'm the best at playing football. I don't do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics. That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn't look good."

Ibrahimovic is one of the biggest showmen in soccer.

When he finished his time with the LA Galaxy, of Major League Soccer, he told fans "you're welcome." He expressed a cavalier attitude when he got the coronavirus, saying that COVID-19 had the "courage" to challenge him, and he is definitely sure that another person like him is not secretly being stationed at Area 51.

James has been praised for his work off the court, including getting Americans registered to vote for in the 2020 presidential election and for opening the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio.

The NBA great, who was critical of former President Donald Trump and his administration, has been criticized for picking and choosing his political statements, including falling mum on issues with the league and its ties to China.