Zion Williamson ruled out for rest of Summer League after suffering minor injury in Pelicans debut

Zion Williamson’s summer is over almost as quickly as it began.

The prolific Duke product suffered a minor knee injury during the New Orleans Pelicans’ first Summer League game against the New York Knicks on Friday. The team announced Williamson will be benched for the remainder of the team’s games.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Pelicans executive vice president of operations David Griffin said. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.”

Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes against the Knicks, including a few dunks. However, he took a knee-to-knee hit and was ruled out at halftime. The game was shortened due to tremors felt after an earthquake struck California.

“He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team,” Griffin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.