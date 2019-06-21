Zion Williamson pick sends New Orleans Pelicans fans into frenzy on Fulton Street

New Orleans Pelicans fans on Thursday packed Fulton Street ahead of the NBA Draft as they patiently waited to see who their team was going to choose with the No. 1 overall pick.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Pelicans were on the clock and had five minutes to make a selection. Pelicans fans were buzzing, hoping their prayers would be answered.

They were.

As Silver announced the Pelicans had chosen Duke superstar Zion Williamson with the top pick, Pelicans fans erupted in cheers and streamers shot out of cannons.

Pelicans executive David Griffin cautioned reporters not to say that Williamson was in New Orleans to “save the franchise,” according to ESPN.

But his words could have fooled fans who packed the city hoping their team’s luck would change days after the Pelicans reportedly agreed to trade the former face of the franchise Anthony Davis.

Williamson had a message for fans after he was drafted.

“I’m glad to be a part of the family. All the fans celebrating on Fulton Street … Thank you,” he said.