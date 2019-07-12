ESPN analyst dunks on top prospect's conditioning after injury: 'Significantly overweight'

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson was criticized Thursday about his playing weight weeks after he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, who also coached for Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech, said on “Get Up” that Williamson’s minor knee injury he suffered during the Summer League was a warning that he needs to get into better playing shape.

“My concern isn’t about his game, my concern is about his body. I mean, you can’t improve unless you’re in shape, and he is not in shape,” Greenberg said. “Whatever his weight is, it’s significantly overweight.”

Later, Greenberg appeared to backtrack a little bit and say that it was his conditioning that was the issue and not his weight.

“Watching him in the Summer League, he played nine minutes. Look, he ripped the ball out of Kevin Knox’s hand and dunked the ball, that’s great,” he said.

“He couldn’t move. He couldn’t move. And in the end, if he’s going to have a long career – and you made a great point earlier. When [Charles] Barkley was at his very best, he got in world-class shape. And it’s nothing to do with his weight, to me, it has to do with his conditioning. And right now, he’s in condition to get hurt, not to be a great player.”

Williamson was ruled out of the Summer League after tweaking his knee in his first game against the New York Knicks.

During his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils, in which he was named the Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Naismith Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player, Williamson was listed as 6-foot 7-inches and 285 pounds.

His weight clearly didn’t affect his performance during games and it didn’t stop him from performing highlight-reel dunks and show-stopping blocks.