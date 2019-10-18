Zion Williamson to miss start of New Orleans Pelicans' regular season: reports

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will reportedly miss the start of the regular season with a right knee injury.

Williamson was set to miss a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Friday due to knee soreness, the team announced Thursday.

However, ESPN reported Friday that Williamson is expected to “miss a period of weeks” to start the season. A severe injury has been ruled out, according to the report.

The No. 1 overall pick will undergo further evaluations, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Pelicans drafted the sensational Duke product in the summer with hopes he would be the centerpiece to a revamped team that includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday.

Williamson originally suffered a knee injury in the first game of the Pelicans’ Summer League and was held out for the rest of their games.

It’s unclear when exactly Williamson will be back with the Pelicans. The team is confident he will make a full recovery, according to ESPN.

New Orleans starts their season Tuesday on the road against the defending champions, the Toronto Raptors.