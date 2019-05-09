Top NBA Draft prospect Zion Williamson casually launches football down beach

Zion Williamson is poised to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft but while he prepares for the scouting combine, he was seen launching a football on a beach.

It appears Williamson was on a beach in South Carolina and was casually tossing the pill around. He cocked back and launched the ball down the sand with ease.

Williamson helped lead Duke to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament before the Blue Devils narrowly lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

If basketball doesn’t work out for the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward, there clearly is an option in football for him.

Eric Mateos, a former LSU Tigers assistant football coach, told ESPN in November he could see Williamson play tight end if he felt like trading into the basketball shoes for some cleats. The coach said he once offered Williamson a scholarship to play tight end.

“I thought, hell, why not, he's probably the best damn tight end to ever live,” Mateos said.

For now, Williamson is projected to go at least in the top three when the NBA draft comes around next month.