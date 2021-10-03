Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in Jets' overtime win over Titans

Wilson finished with a 97.3 passer rating after completing 21 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson dominated at MetLife Stadium Sunday to secure New York’s first win of the season over the Tennessee Titans in overtime. 

Wilson finished with a 97.3 passer rating after completing 21 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to lead the Jets to victory. The rookie quarterback was sacked once, avoiding the pitfalls of his first three games where he racked up 15 sacks. 

JETS’ ZACH WILSON WILL BE A THREAT WHEN IT ‘CLICKS,’ ROBERT SALEH SUGGESTS

The Jets were leading 27-24 with five minutes left in overtime. The Jets defense then forced a 49-yard field goal attempt with seconds left on the clock. Randy Bullock missed the kick, ending the Titans' comeback bid. 

"The defense has been spectacular all season," head coach Robert Saleh said during his postgame press conference. "Stats don’t do justice [for] what they’ve been able to accomplish."

New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.  (George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets offense struggled to get going in the first half but was picked up by solid defensive play. 

Saleh told reporters Friday that Wilson would prove why he was the No.2 overall pick when it finally "clicks" for him. Saleh believes that moment came late in the second quarter Sunday. 

"With these young kids — they’re kids — and when you get the ball rolling, you get a little confidence, and it starts to snowball. He showed everything that we see in practice. We see it all. The kid was outstanding."

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Saleh called Wilson a "playmaker," adding there are still things he needs to clean up. 

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hugs quarterback Zach Wilson before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. 

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hugs quarterback Zach Wilson before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.  (Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets took their first lead of the season late in the third quarter with Matt Ammendola’s 27-yard field goal. After tying it up at 17, Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to take the lead with nine minutes left in the game. 

The Titans tied the game to take the game to overtime. But after the Jets ate up half the clock with their first drive and big stops by the defense, quarterback Ryan Tannehill couldn’t find the end zone. And the Titans missed a field goal. 

Tannehill was 30-for-49 for 298 yards. He threw for one touchdown and was sacked seven times.

