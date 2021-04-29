Zach Wilson's mom trends on Twitter after Jets select QB with No. 2 overall pick

Zach Wilson was drafted second overall by the New York Jets on Thursday but that’s not exactly why the former BYU quarterback was trending on social media.

Twitter erupted after cameras panned over Wilson’s family, focusing on his mother Lisa Wilson.

Wilson made a bold statement after officially getting drafted by the Jets.

"I'm going to give it everything I have. There's not another team I'd want to play for besides the Jets," he told the NFL Network.

"I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl."

The Jets also traded up for the No. 14 pick to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.