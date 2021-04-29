Expand / Collapse search
Zach Wilson's mom trends on Twitter after Jets select QB with No. 2 overall pick

The Jets also traded up for the No. 14 pick to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Zach Wilson was drafted second overall by the New York Jets on Thursday but that’s not exactly why the former BYU quarterback was trending on social media.

Twitter erupted after cameras panned over Wilson’s family, focusing on his mother Lisa Wilson. 

Wilson made a bold statement after officially getting drafted by the Jets. 

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey after being selected second overall in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

"I'm going to give it everything I have. There's not another team I'd want to play for besides the Jets," he told the NFL Network.

"I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl."

The Jets also traded up for the No. 14 pick to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

