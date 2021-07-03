Jets' Zach Wilson offered to pay mom to delete Instagram: 'I don’t need your money'

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson offered to give his mom money to delete her Instagram, but Lisa Wilson says she won’t give in to internet trolls.

The rookie’s mom posted a video to social media on Friday to reveal that Wilson has asked her in the past to take down her Instagram after being the target of ridicule, most notably when she went on a rant criticizing the mask policy at Disney World back in May.

"People out there that think I embarrass my son -- has he asked me to take down my social media? He has before. And he says ‘Mom, if it’s about money, I’ll give you money.’ I said ‘Zach, I don’t need your money,’" she said in her post.

"He says ‘Mom you don’t embarrass me but I can’t stand these people treating my mom like crap.’ And I said ‘Zach, you know what? If you saw the messages that I receive every single day from women that started exercising again. Women that are learning to cook for the first time ever. Women that are changing their relationships with their husbands. Women that tell me that the only reason that they’re getting out of bed is because of my Instagram. The only thing that keeps them from taking a handful of pills is because something I said that day resonated with them.’ I refuse to abandon those people. I can take the heat. Bring it on."

Lisa Wilson runs a lifestyle-esque Instagram account where she shares personal life and tips with her more than 27,000 followers but she’s previously caught heat for some of the things she’s shared.

Back in May she made her account private after posting a lengthy rant on her Instagram Stories, complaining about COVID-19 mask policies at Disney World, calling officials "maskholes."

Most recently, she posted a harsh PSA to the person or persons who allegedly stole her purse at a wedding, labeling the thieves "d--ks."

New York fans have a reputation of showing no mercy – on and off the field. It looks like Wilson is willing to do anything to avoid the media circus as best he can.