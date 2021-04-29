Zach Wilson offers Jets fans bold prediction: 'We're going to the Super Bowl'

The New York Jets entered a new era Thursday night after drafting BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick and according to the rookie, his reign as quarterback will include a Super Bowl appearance.

Wilson has been linked to the Jets for some time but with the pick official, he wasted no time telling Jets fans what they can expect from him.

JAGUARS SELECT TREVOR LAWRENCE WITH TOP PICK IN 2021 DRAFT

"I'm going to give it everything I have. There's not another team I'd want to play for besides the Jets," he told the NFL Network. "I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl."

It’s a bold statement for anyone to make, no less a rookie but Wilson seems confident in his abilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last season, he threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He also broke Steve Young’s school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

The Jets have gone 10 seasons without a playoff appearance and 52 without a Super Bowl. Former quarterback Sam Darnold revealed after his trade to the Carolina Panthers this month that he shared a similar mindset.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously getting drafted as high as I did, my expectations were to go in there, play 20 years and win Super Bowls," he said. "That was the dream going in there, but obviously it didn’t work out."

Wilson finds himself in a similar situation but with a new coaching staff, hopes are high.