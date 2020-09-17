Zach Johnson nails incredible putt for birdie at US Open

Zach Johnson made an incredible putt for birdie on the first hole of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Johnson, from several feet out, putted the ball up and to the right of the green. The ball then rolled back down the hill and somehow into the cup for the birdie on par four.

Johnson was in shock after hitting the putt. He put his hands over his head in disbelief. The birdie put him at even par for the day in the first round of the major.

The 44-year-old will be looking for the third major victory of his career. He had won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open but has not had a great run at the U.S. Open.

The best finish Johnson secured in the U.S. Open was tied for eighth place in 2016. He tied for 58th last year and was tied for 12th place in 2018.

This year’s U.S. Open is taking place at Winged Foot West Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Winged Foot is considered one of the most difficult courses.

The U.S. Open has been held here five times, and of the more than 700 players to compete on the West Course, only two have finished 72 holes under par, according to Golfweek.