Zach Ertz receives permission to seek trade from Eagles: report

It wasn’t too long ago that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was one of the top players in his position in the league.

Ertz earned three Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2019 and has his best season in 2018 when he recorded 116 catches for 1,163 yards and tied a career-high with eight touchdowns. But before the 2021 season kicks off later this year, Ertz could be putting on the pads and helmet for a new team.

Ertz has been given permission to seek out a trade to another team, the NFL Network reported. There were several teams reportedly interested in the tight end as Philadelphia seeks "proper compensation" for him.

According to the NFL Network, Philadelphia is reportedly seeking a third- or fourth-round pick for Ertz. He is due $9 million in 2021 and will be a cap hit of more than $12 million.

Philadelphia reportedly doesn’t want to release Ertz, though the tight end has become "increasingly impatient" with the team.

The 31-year-old second-round draft pick out of Stanford played in 11 games during the 2020 season. He had 36 catches for 335 yards and only one touchdown as Philadelphia’s offense sputtered.

The Eagles already have traded Carson Wentz earlier this offseason and Ertz appears to be the next one to go as the team looks to refocus for 2021 and beyond with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Nick Sirianni as the team’s new head coach.