Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo's vehicle stolen, just wants his cleats back

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asked for help Sunday as he revealed his Jeep was stolen with some of his football gear inside.

Koo, who had bounced around the NFL before making the Pro Bowl in 2020, posted a photo of the vehicle missing from a parking space. He said all he wanted really was for his cleats to be brought back.

"MFs stole my Jeep smh," he wrote. "Can you just bring my cleats back tho."

He added: "I won’t even be mad bro just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick."

Koo hadn’t given an update on his stolen vehicle since he posted the photos on his Instagram Stories.

The South Korean native started his career in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in four games and was 3-of-6 on field goal attempts. He was only 1-for-4 from 40 yards or more from the goalposts.

He played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football before signing with the New England Patriots’ practice squad during the 2019 season. He wouldn’t appear in a game again until he joined the Falcons later in the 2019 season.

He signed a one-year extension with the Falcons before the 2020 season. And in 2020, he led the NFL in made field goals (37). He was 37-for-39 and set a personal best with a 54-yard field goal.

He re-signed with the Falcons in the offseason and is slated to start 2021 as their kicker.