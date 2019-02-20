Young New York Yankees fan delighted his team didn't land Manny Machado

As Manny Machado is reportedly set to join the San Diego Padres, one young New York Yankees expressed his happiness the coveted free-agent infielder didn’t choose pinstripes.

The youngster, who appeared to be at George M. Steinbrenner Field for Yankees spring training in Tampa, Fla., sounded off on the Machado deal as he was told the news that Machado appeared to be signing with the Padres.

“Good! I don’t want Machado on the Yankees!” the kid exclaimed.

When asked why he wouldn’t want Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who played every game last year between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, the youngster told the SNY cameraman he didn’t want anyone from the AL East to be on the Yankees. The Orioles are in the AL East.

“It’s kinda like taking Tom Brady from the Patriots and adding him to the Dolphins, it just doesn’t happen,” the kid said.

Machado reportedly signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres. The team hasn’t confirmed that Machado has signed as of yet.