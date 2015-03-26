Young injures hamstring; Eagles top Jets

The Eagles closed out the preseason 14 victory over the Jets on Thursday night, but also watched Vince Young hobble off the field with a right hamstring injury.

Michael Vick's backup was scrambling on the right side in the final minutes of the second quarter when he pulled up limp and threw an incomplete pass.

Young, who was untouched on the play, hobbled to the sideline and was worked on by trainers, who targeted the quarterback's right leg.

He got up, walking under his own power, and appeared to reach down and grab the back of Vick's right knee as if to show his teammate where he was hurt.

Young remained out -- Philadelphia didn't run another offensive play in the half -- and will have an MRI on the hamstring Friday morning. He was 15-for-23 for 193 yards and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chad Hall in the first quarter.

Third-stringer Mike Kafka played the second half and threw for 76 yards and an interception on 7-of-11 passing. Dion Lewis rushed 15 times for 62 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, and ran the opening kickoff back 40 yards. Graig Cooper also ran for a one-yard score in the win.

With Mark Sanchez sitting out, Greg McElroy started for the Jets and was just 3-for-6 for 29 yards. Drew Willy went 9-of-17 for 109 yards and threw a 14- yard TD pass to Scotty McKnight.

Ellis Lankster intercepted Kafka in the fourth quarter and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown.

Rookie Eagles kicker Alex Henery booted a 49-yard field goal, but also missed a 43-yarder.

Young signed a one-year contract to play behind Vick, who sat out the final preseason game Thursday along with most of the starters for both teams.