Young, Goldschmidt power D-Backs past Nationals

Chris Young and Paul Goldschmidt each 1 triumph over Washington.

Miguel Montero went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice for Arizona, which took the final three contests from the Nationals. Justin Upton, playing on his 24th birthday, scored three times for the NL West leaders, who started the night with a two-game lead on San Francisco.

Miley (1-1), in his second big league start, scattered five hits over six scoreless innings.

John Lannan (8-10) yielded seven hits and a pair of runs over six frames, but suffered his third consecutive defeat.

Michael Morse had a pair of hits and knocked in the lone run for the Nationals, who scored in just two of the final 31 innings of this four-game series.