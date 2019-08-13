Young equestrian star, 15, dies in riding accident at home

A rising equestrian star tragically died in a riding accident Sunday.

Iona Sclater, 15, died after falling from her horse in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, according to ITV. She was remembered as being an “exceptionally talented and dedicated young event rider” in a statement posted by British Eventing.

“Our thoughts are with Iona’s friends and family, her Dad, Charles, Mum, Hetty, and sisters Lara and Alicia, at this very difficult time,” the statement read.

Sclater competed with the British Eventing team and finished in the top 10 in her events 33 times and had represented the Eastern region four times at the U-18 Regional Team Championships from 2016 to 2019. She was also coming off wins at the BE100u18 at Stratford Hills in June and a win in the BE100 at Aston Le Walls in May.

A tribute was posted on her Instagram early Tuesday.

“Iona’s family have been overwhelmed with the enormous display of love and support at this devastating time. It is a great comfort to see the lives she has touched with her kindness and enthusiasm,” the caption read.

“Charlie and Hetty are hopeful that the energy and momentum can in due course be turned into a positive legacy for Iona, but this will of course take time.”

The post also cautioned those from donating to “unauthorized” fundraisers for Iona.