Yanks' LeMahieu to IL with sports hernia before Game 162

The Yankees put All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sports hernia ahead of their scheduled regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeMahieu was pulled from New York's game Thursday at Toronto after six innings and hasn't played since. He's been day to day, trying to work his way back into the lineup. When he still felt discomfort doing baseball activities Sunday morning, the Yankees decided to put him on the shelf.

"In the end, he's too compromised to play right now," manager Aaron Boone said.

Rougned Odor started at third base in LeMahieu's place Sunday, and Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez could also see time at the hot corner with LeMahieu out.

A three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time batting champion, LeMahieu hit .268 with 10 homers, 57 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 150 games. The hernia has been bothering him for the past 10 or so days at least, and he also dealt with a lingering triceps injury this year.

New York recalled rookie right-hander Luis Gil in a corresponding move. The Yankees are also without 2020 home run champion Luke Voit, who went on the IL on Thursday with left knee inflammation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees have lost two in a row to the Rays and entered Sunday tied with Boston for the top AL wild. They would advance with a victory, playing at Fenway Park if the Red Sox also beat Washington on Sunday. If New York loses, it will at least end up in one of several tiebreaker scenarios Monday also involving Toronto and Seattle, which are each a game back.