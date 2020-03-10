Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Yankees
Published

Yanks' Gary Sanchez misses batting practice due to fever

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez missed batting practice Tuesday because he has a fever.

Sánchez, sidelined since the weekend by a sore back, was scheduled to be examined by team doctors later Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sánchez played consecutive games for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday, then felt back soreness on Saturday and hasn't played since. He took part in catching drills Monday and was scheduled to resume batting practice on Tuesday.