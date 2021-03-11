Yankees' Zack Britton details coronavirus battle, wasn't expecting to get 'hit that hard'

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton might be fully recovered from coronavirus but he said Wednesday what he experienced was a nightmare.

Britton, who will be out for the start of the season while recovering from elbow surgery, told reporters he lost some weight during his battle with COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the illness in January.

"I came in [to camp] having lost a lot of weight from COVID in the offseason, a little bit behind anyway," Britton said, via the New York Post. "So adding [elbow issues] to that, it’s been a pretty frustrating couple of weeks. But I’m gonna get it taken care of, and I’m gonna be able to pitch this year and help the team. That’s the most important thing."

Britton, 33, said he believes he got COVID at the hospital where his wife was having their baby and that he was "wiped out" for about 10 days.

"I was not expecting to get hit that hard by COVID," he said. "I did a lot of research on it when it started really spreading and I knew I didn’t want it. … It definitely wasn’t something I was taking lightly."

Britton said recovering from the illness took about three to four weeks. He said in the aftermath he was having trouble with his stamina. The lefty, who is listed at 200 pounds, has not yet regained the weight he has lost, according to the newspaper.

In last year’s shortened season, he pitched in 20 games and recorded a 1.89 ERA. He is entering his fourth full season with the Yankees.