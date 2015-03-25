Yankees' Teixeira expected to miss 8-10 weeks

Injuries to the New York Yankees' sluggers continue to pile up as the team announced on Wednesday that first baseman Mark Teixeira is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks with a strained tendon in his right wrist.

Teixeira recently pulled out of the World Baseball Classic after sustaining the injury, which has been diagnosed as an ECU tendon sprain, specifically, and has been advised to take four weeks of complete rest. He will not rejoin the Yankees this spring.

New York was already looking for ways to compensate for the loss of outfielder Curtis Granderson, who is out for 10 weeks with a fractured right forearm. The Yankees are also without third baseman Alex Rodriguez, who is expected to miss a significant amount of the 2013 campaign while recovering from offseason hip surgery.

In-house options to replace Teixeira are Kevin Youkilis and Dan Johnson, who both have first base experience. Outfielder Juan Rivera and designated hitter Travis Hafner have also played some first base over the course of their careers, but are expected to remain at their respective positions, according to general manager Brian Cashman.