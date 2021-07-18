Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Yankees-Red Sox game briefly delayed after fan throws ball at Boston's Alex Verdugo

The fan was ejected from the game and may face arrest

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game was delayed at Yankee Stadium more than once Saturday night, first by the threat of rain – and then briefly because a Yankees fan reportedly threw a ball at Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo. 

Verdugo headed toward the stands and started arguing with New York fans and was quickly pulled away by teammates and some of the umpires, according to the Boston Globe. 

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game it was his understanding that the fan hit Verdugo "point-blank from behind" in the back. 

FANS, PLAYERS FLEE NATIONALS PARK AFTER GUNSHOTS RING OUT DURING GAME

"It's awful, embarrassing, unacceptable. My understanding is they did catch the guy. Hopefully, he's in jail right now. Yeah, that's just a bad situation," Boone said.

Boston Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin, second from left, calms left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) after he was hit in the back by an object thrown by a fan during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in New York. (Associated Press)

The incident happened in the sixth inning when the score was 1-1. 

It also happened on the same night that a Nationals-Padres game in Washington was suspended following gunfire outside Nationals Park that police said left at least four people wounded – as major U.S. cities continued to grapple with spikes in violent crime.

SPORTS FANS COME BACK TO ARENAS AND STADIUMS AFTER YEAR AT HOME – AND SO DOES THEIR WILD BEHAVIOR

In New York, the fan was ejected from the game and may face arrest, according to CBS Sports. 

After Verdugo left the field, Red Sox manager Alex Cora then signaled for the rest of the team to follow suit until the game resumed later, according to the Globe

Boone told reporters if he had been Cora he would have done the same thing. 

"There is zero place for that in this great game," the manager said. 

Following another rain delay, the Yankees pulled off a 3-1 win. 