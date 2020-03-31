Yankees players praise nurses caught in trenches of coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Yankees players on Sunday praised nurses working in the trenches of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Twitter user posted a photo of six nurses holding up Yankees signs, saying “We all rise to the occasion!” The poster then tweeted that her mother was one of the nurses in the photo, and that she and her co-workers planned to go to a Yankees game before the season was suspended, but had to answer the call instead.

Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and the Yankees’ official Twitter account responded to the message.

“Dope. Thank you for sharing @ebeltrandi. And thank your mom and her coworkers on behalf of all of us,” Sanchez replied.

Torres said: “grateful for the excellent work, we are fortunate to have great people saved life in this difficult situation, that is some real savages in the box .. I hope to see you soon take care and stay safe Thank you.”

The Yankees’ said they were “incredibly thankful” for their contributions.

It’s unclear where the photo was taken and there the staff members work.

As of Tuesday morning, New York state has seen 67,300 confirmed coronavirus cases with at least 1,340 deaths. New York City has seen 38,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with at least 910 deaths.

New York state made up 40.9 percent of the cases in the U.S., while New York City made up 56.5 percent of the cases in the state.