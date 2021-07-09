Yankees pitcher lands on injury list after 'freak accident'

The New York Yankees’ have had an odd season — and Michael King landing on the injury list because of a "freak accident" he suffered in the weight room is just a reminder of that.

King was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a right middle finger contusion.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters King jammed his finger between two weights, according to the New York Post. He said King tried to play catch before New York’s game against the Seattle Mariners but the results didn’t turn out the way he had hoped.

Boone had previously mentioned King as a potential starter for Friday’s game against the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has appeared in 14 games for New York this season, making six starts. He has a 3.72 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

New York recalled Tyler Wade to replace him on the main roster.

It’s not the only strange issue the Yankees’ rotation had to deal with this week.

Domingo German was set to start Wednesday but he had an emergency root canal, which scratched him from the start against the Mariners. Nick Nelson took his place on the mount that day.

The Yankees being their final series before the All-Star break on Friday against Houston. New York is 44-42 so far this year and sit nine games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East.