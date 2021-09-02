Yankees' minor league affiliate sees ballpark submerged in storms

The ballpark of a New York Yankees’ minor league affiliate appeared to be completely flooded due to the chaotic storms that struck the Northeast on Wednesday night.

The Somerset Patriots, who play in the Eastern League, had their stadium completely submerged by floodwaters.

"The ballpark flooded like much of the surrounding area. We are in the process of evaluating to what extent and the damage caused," Patriots president/general manager Patrick McVerry said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we are thinking about all our neighbors dealing with flooding of their homes and businesses and hope everybody is safe."

A drone video from NJ.com showed just how devastating the damage looked from overhead.

TD Bank Ballpark, situated in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is located just off Interstate 287 and just a few miles from the Raritan River which cuts through the central part of the state.

The Patriots are in the middle of a playoff race and have six games remaining at home, beginning Sept. 7. The team was on the road and set to play the Bowie Baysox through the weekend.

The Yankees were in California when the storms blew through the region. YES announcer Michael Kay tweeted a photo of a flooded Yankee Stadium outfield while he called the game from the venue as the team played in Anaheim.

The storms and floods have left a trail of destruction and several dead.