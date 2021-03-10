Former Yankees star Johnny Damon struggled with police during DUI bust, video shows

Bodycam footage of Johnny Damon’s Florida DUI bust was released Tuesday, showing the former MLB outfielder and his wife struggling with police after they were pulled over.

At one point in the nearly two-hours of footage released by the Windermere Police Department, the couple scuffles with an officer who tried to grab Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, as she disobeyed commands to stay in the SUV.

"Don’t touch me," Mangan-Damon tells the cop during the tense encounter. "Don’t f—ing touch me," she says, before breaking free and walking away.

Shortly after, another struggle between Damon and an officer ensues, knocking the cop’s bodycam to the ground.

"Stop trying to pull away from me," the officer tells Damon, who denies he is.

Damon, 47, was pulled over Feb. 18 after police spotted his SUV swerving and hitting a curb.

The former Yankees and Red Sox player reportedly had a blood alcohol level between .294 and .300 — nearly four times the state limit of .08.

He was charged with DUI, and his wife was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to clickorlando.com.

During his arrest, Damon said he is pro-police, according to the bodycam footage.

"Believe me, I am Blue Lives Matter," Damon said. "What are you doing right now? We are all for cops. Guys, we are all for cops."

He also brought up his politics.

"Hey bro, I’m a good guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter," Damon said.

During his field sobriety test, Damon appeared unsteady on his feet. He repeatedly said: "Yeah, I’m good bro," according to the video.

Damon played 18 seasons in the big leagues, spending most of his career with the Royals, Red Sox and Yankees. He was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, winning a title with the Yankees in 2009 and Red Sox in 2004.