Yankees take on Indians in postseason and will have to contend with midges again

The New York Yankees will not only have to deal with the upstart Cleveland Indians in the American League Wild Card Series but they will face off again against an old foe – midges.

Yankees fans can wave their fist in frustration as the midges will once again be a nuisance at Progressive Field, The Athletic noted in a preview of the series Monday. New York will not get to host a playoff game after failing to get a top seed in the postseason.

That means a potential game within the game will be played in Cleveland when the players take the field – just like it was during the 2007 American League Division Series.

A midge is a small fly that is not considered to be a mosquito. Midges can bit humans and usually are active at dawn and dusk, according to Insect Shield.

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre told the New York Post in 2017 that he would have managed things differently if put in the same position.

“I second-guessed myself for not pulling the team off the field,” he said.

Former Yankees first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz said: “Talking to him there, he said his biggest regret was not pulling us off the field.”

And while the series is going to be played in Cleveland, the midges are expected to be an annoying nuisance once again.

The series begins Tuesday.