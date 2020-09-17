Expand / Collapse search
Yankees hit 5 home runs in inning for 1st time

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Yankees hit five run home runs in an inning for the first time in their history.

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMehieu and Luke Voit homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning from Toronto's Chase Anderson on Thursday night. Voit's home run was his major league-leading 20th.

Aaron Hicks struck out, and Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres followed with home runs that gave the Yankees a 9-2 lead and chased Anderson.

New York set a major league record with 18 homers over a three-game span.

The Yankees became the seventh team to hit five home runs in an inning. They hit three consecutive homers for the first time since June 2017 at Toronto.

