Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, 63, dies from illness

Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees, died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, the team announced Tuesday. He was 63.

The New York Post was the first to report the news of Steinbrenner's death. The illness was not related to the coronavirus, according to the newspaper.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner was the co-owner of the Yankees with his brother, Hal. The two were sons of the late George Steinbrenner who helped craft the team to the behemoth that it was in the late 1990s and into the 2000s. He was also listed as the managing general partner and was the minority partner of Steinbrenner Racing.

Hank and Hal Steinbrenner started to run the team after their father ceded control due to his deteriorating health in 2007. The two paired with team president Randy Levine and general manager Brian Cashman to make decisions for the team.

While Steinbrenner mostly stayed behind the scenes in recent years, he was known for his brashness when talking with reporters. In 2008, he took issue with the phrase “Red Sox Nation.”

“Red Sox Nation? What a bunch of bulls—t that is...That was a creation of the Red Sox and ESPN, which is filled with Red Sox fans...Go anywhere in America and you won't see Red Sox hats and jackets, you'll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country. We're going to put the Yankees back on top and restore the universe to order,” he told ESPN.

He got involved in a feud with the Tampa Bay Rays and was unnerved when Chien-Ming Wang injured himself in an interleague game while running the bases.

The baseball world paid their respects on Twitter after learning of Steinbrenner’s death.

Steinbrenner and his wife divorced in the early 2000s. Together, they had four children. His son, George Michael Steinbrenner IV, is the owner of Steinbrenner Racing which takes part on the IndyCar Circuit.