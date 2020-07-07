Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on line drive that hit Tanaka during simulated game: It was 'a terrible moment'

New York Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton said it was “a terrible moment” when he hit a line drive that nailed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in the head during a simulated game on Saturday.

"You never want to see your teammate on the ground, especially by the hand of yourself," Stanton told The Athletic.

When the baseball struck Tanaka, he immediately fell to the ground, and coaches and the medical staff ran out to check on him. On Saturday night, Tanaka tweeted that he was “feeling it a bit right now, but I'm all good.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed reporters and said that Tanaka was dealing with a mild concussion.

"I think all the signs are pointing that he really dodged the bullet there,” Boone said. “We're encouraged where he is, but we'll take it day by day. Hopefully, it's not something that's too long."

The Yankees will open up the 2020 MLB season on July 23 against the Washington Nationals.